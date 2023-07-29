Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $715,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. 1,345,218 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.



The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

