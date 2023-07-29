Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $715,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. 1,345,218 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.