Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.