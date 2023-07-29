Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

DIA stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.48. 3,209,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,295. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.