Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $171,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in NIO by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 113,191,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,440,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

