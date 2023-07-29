Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 2,236,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,208. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

