Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 154,663 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 154,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 221,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $293,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 40,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $28.30. 352,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,415. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

