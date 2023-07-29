Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 104,546 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 104,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,065,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

