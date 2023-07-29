Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 183,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,367. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

