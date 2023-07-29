Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,044,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

