Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,423,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,246,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2777 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.