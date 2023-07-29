Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Reduced by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,875 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 2.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $87.38. 1,329,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,373. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.59.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

