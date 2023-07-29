Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.45.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $363.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $202.97 and a 52-week high of $370.28.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In related news, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,627.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lennox International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lennox International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Lennox International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Lennox International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

