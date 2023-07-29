Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94, Briefing.com reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International updated its FY23 guidance to $15.50-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.50-$16.00 EPS.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LII traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.36. The stock had a trading volume of 525,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.84. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $202.97 and a fifty-two week high of $370.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,129.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,129.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 204.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LII. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.45.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

