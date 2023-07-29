Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $400.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.45.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE LII opened at $363.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.84. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $202.97 and a 52 week high of $370.28.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sherry Buck acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.