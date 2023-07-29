Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.45.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $363.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a one year low of $202.97 and a one year high of $370.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherry Buck acquired 350 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,627.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

