Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Lennox International worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.45.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII traded up $6.90 on Friday, reaching $363.36. 531,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,964. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.97 and a 12 month high of $370.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.66.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $680,627.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sherry Buck acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

