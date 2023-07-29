Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Leidos has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 1.7 %

LDOS opened at $93.76 on Friday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.