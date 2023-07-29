Leidos Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Leidos has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 314.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 62.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after purchasing an additional 250,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

