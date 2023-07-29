Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LPSIF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Legend Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

