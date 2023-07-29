Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $223,696.50 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 9,519 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $223,696.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,974,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,891,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 742,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,395 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

