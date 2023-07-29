Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $223,696.50 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 9,519 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $223,696.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,974,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,891,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LEGH stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
