Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FI traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $125.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.93. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

