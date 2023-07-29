Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $435.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.54.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

