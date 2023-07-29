Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
LLY traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $435.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.54.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.
Insider Activity
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
