Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBUY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 292,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
