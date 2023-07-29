Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBUY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 292,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

