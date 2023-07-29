Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.06 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Lazard Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $35.61. 666,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 228,826 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 547,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,455,000 after purchasing an additional 137,734 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

