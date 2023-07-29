Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.22. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$9.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

