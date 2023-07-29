Lattice Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Twilio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after acquiring an additional 707,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,217,000 after buying an additional 709,838 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,394,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,394,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

TWLO traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $64.06. 10,360,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,196. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

