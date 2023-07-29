Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.15 and last traded at C$6.15. Approximately 55,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 61,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.83.

Largo Stock Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.08). Largo had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of C$77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Largo Inc. will post 0.0548 EPS for the current year.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

