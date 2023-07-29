Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Lantheus accounts for about 2.0% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $42,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,805. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $604,086.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $604,086.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,040 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

