Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $594.41

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 594.41 ($7.62) and traded as high as GBX 628 ($8.05). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 612 ($7.85), with a volume of 162,041 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($8.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.87) to GBX 780 ($10.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 710.71 ($9.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 593.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 594.41.

In related news, insider Bryan Joseph purchased 2,200 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 624 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £13,728 ($17,602.26). In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £31,914.96 ($40,921.86). Also, insider Bryan Joseph purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,728 ($17,602.26). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

