Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $5.30-$6.80 EPS.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $19.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $721.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,891. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $724.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 56.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.