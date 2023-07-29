Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00 to $14.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.64. 711,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,306. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

