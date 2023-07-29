L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.0-18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.15-$12.55 EPS.

LHX traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.48. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

