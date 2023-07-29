Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.61

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $9.72. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 131,460 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 281.48%.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Worldwide

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 4,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $105,744.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.