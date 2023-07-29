Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 789 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $86.12. 13,606,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,254,348. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

