Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,562. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.09. The company has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

