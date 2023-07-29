KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Trading 3.9% Higher

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.55. 11,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 6,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF by 34,434.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,457,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (KSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in carbon credits commodities. The fund is passively managed to primarily hold futures contracts on voluntary carbon offset credits. The fund invests in GEOs and N-GEOs that mature in the next two years KSET was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by KraneShares.

