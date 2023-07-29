Komodo Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.58 million and approximately $189,710.91 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00104655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

