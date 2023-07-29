Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 177,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,216 shares of company stock worth $3,974,878 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KNX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

