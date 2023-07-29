Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 11,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 37.6% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

DIS traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,606,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,254,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

