Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 148 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

