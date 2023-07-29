Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 14,444 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,469 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 0.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

CFG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 4,879,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.