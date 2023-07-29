Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 1,819,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,175. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

