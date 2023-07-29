Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.07. The stock had a trading volume of 796,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

