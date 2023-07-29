Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 191,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 139,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

VZ stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 30,620,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,083,232. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.