Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 946 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after buying an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,411,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.42. 481,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,151. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

