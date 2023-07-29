KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $535.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $535.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $511.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.44 and a 200-day moving average of $416.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $513.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 144.46%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

