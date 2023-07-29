Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 107.4% in July

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kion Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 7,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.94. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Kion Group Cuts Dividend

Kion Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

