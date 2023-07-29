Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.12. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 20,253 shares changing hands.
Kingstone Companies Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kingstone Companies
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.