Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.12. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 20,253 shares changing hands.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

