Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 199,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

