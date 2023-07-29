Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.13

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 6300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

